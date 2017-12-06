Gujarat elections: Rahul Gandhi questions Modi on healthcare, says 39% kids malnourished

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said 39% children in Gujarat were malnourished and sought to know if this was the “wonder” of the BJP government’s healthcare policy in the state.

This was Gandhi’s eighth question as part of a Congress strategy wherein Gandhi would put up one question daily to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections.

Gandhi also flayed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for its decision to give Bhuj’s government hospital on lease to the Adani Group for its medical college.

In a tweet, the Congress leader said: “Thirty-nine per cent children in Gujarat are victims of malnutrition. Infant mortality rate is 33 per 1,000, rising healthcare prices, shortage of doctors.”

Gandhi said: “In Bhuj, a government hospital was given on lease to a friend (Adani Group) for 99 years. Is this the wonder of your healthcare policy?”

Gandhi has been putting one question every day in a bid to take on the Vijay Rupani-led government in Gujarat, where polling will take place on December 9 and 14.

He previously put out posers on unemployment among youths, women safety, education, “undue benefit” to power selling companies, state debt and the Prime Minister’s flagship ‘Housing for All’ scheme.