Rahul’s 11th question for Modi: ‘Vikas missing from PM’s speeches. What’s the reason?’

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, saying the issue of ‘development’ has been missing from his speeches.

“‘Vikas’ (development) is missing from the Prime Minister’s speeches this time. What is the reason,” Gandhi asked on the day of the first phase of polling in Gujarat.

He said the BJP government has been in power in Gujarat for the last 22 years. “There was no manifesto till the campaigning for the first phase ended. Is rhetoric the new government in Gujarat?”

Gandhi said the Prime Minister has also not answered any of his last questions. “I asked him ten questions on the Gujarat report cards, he did not reply.”

Gandhi’s 11th question comes in the wake of the party’s strategy to pose one question to Modi every day.

The Congress leader also urged the people of Gujarat to vote in large numbers.

“Participation of voters is the soul of democracy. I welcome the first time voters in Gujarat. I appeal to the people of Gujarat to vote in huge numbers and make this celebration of democracy successful,” he said.

The first phase of polling in the two-phase Gujarat assembly election is underway on Saturday. Polling, which began at 8 am, will end at 5 pm.

The second phase of polling is on December 14. Counting of votes along with that of Himachal Pradesh, will be held on December 18.