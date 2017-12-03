Rahul’s fifth question for PM Modi is on women safety and education in Gujarat

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter on Sunday and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the safety, education and health of women in Gujarat.

This is the fifth question in the series in the series “ a question a day” that Rahul has started.

In his tweet, Rahul took a dig at Prime Minister Modi and the BJP-led state government for depriving Gujarati women of basic facilities such as health care, education and safety. He said, “No security, nutrition and education was provided to the women. The only thing which took place was their exploitation.”

The Congress leader also accused the BJP leadership for disappointing Anganwadi and Aasha workers.

A political slugfest has erupted ahead of Gujarat assembly elections as the Congress continuous to attack the BJP and vice versa on several issues such as development in Gujarat, demonetisation and Goods and Service Tax.

The two-phase Gujarat assembly elections will take place on December 9 and 14, while the results will be out on December 18.