Rahul targets PM Modi on tribal welfare in Gujarat: ‘Give accounts of Vanbandhu scheme’

Stressing that Adivasis in Gujarat were in bad condition, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi “where did Rs 55,000 crore meant for Vanbandhu scheme go?”.

This was Gandhi’s 10th question as part of a Congress strategy wherein he would put one question daily to Modi ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls.

“Grabbed the land of the Adivasis, their right over the forest was denied. Lakhs of legal documents for land ownership are stuck (have not been issued),” Gandhi tweeted.

“Neither schools are functional, nor do they have access to hospitals. Neither homeless has been provided a house, nor youth have jobs.

“Neglect left Adivasi society in tatters, Modiji where did Rs 55,000 crore for Vanbandhu scheme go?” asked Gandhi.

The scheme was launched in 2014 by the Centre for holistic development and welfare of the tribal population in India.

Gandhi has been putting one question every day in a bid to take on the Vijay Rupani-led government in Gujarat, where polling will take place on Saturday and December 14.

He previously put posers on unemployment among youth, women safety, education, health, “undue benefit” to power selling companies, state debt and the Prime Minister’s flagship ‘Housing for All’ scheme.