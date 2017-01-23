Rajnath Singh to campaign for BJP candidates in Punjab from Tuesday

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will canvass for BJP candidates in Punjab ahead of the state assembly elections which will be held on February 4.

During his two-day visit starting from Tuesday, the senior party leader will campaign in Abohar, Fazilka, Firozepur, Pathankot, Mukerian and Rajpura assembly constituencies.

Sharing the details of Singh’s tour, state party secretary Vineet Joshi said, “Rajnath Singh ji will be reaching Abohar on Tuesday morning and will address a public meeting there for party’s candidate Arun Narang”.

The minister will then fly to Fazilka where he will campaign for Surjit Kumar Jyani. He will then depart for Firozepur to canvass for Sukhpal Singh Nannu, he said.

“After an overnight halt at Firozepur, Rajnath ji will arrive in Pathankot on Wednesday morning where he will campaign for Dinesh Singh Babbu (Sujanpur), Seema Kumari (Bhoa) and Ashwani Sharma (Pathankot),” Joshi said.

Later in the day, the minister will reach Mukerian to campaign for Arunesh Kumar, and then he will conclude his tour in Rajpura after canvassing for Harjit Singh Grewal, he added.

A total of 1,146 candidates are in the fray for Punjab Assembly polls which is set to witness three-cornered contest between SAD-BJP, Congress and new entrant AAP.