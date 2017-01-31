Refrain from posting paid news on WhatsApp: GB Nagar district magistrate

Days before Gautam Budh Nagar goes to polls, the district administration has issued a strict warning to media personnel and WhatsApp group administrators to not allow promotion of political parties without prior permission.

Gautam Budh Nagar will go to vote on February 11 and the code of conduct has been in place across the state since January. The district administration has taken notice of paid news and promotions of political parties on mobile application messenger service WhatsApp.

District magistrate N P SIngh has asked media persons to not post clippings of newspapers on public WhatsApp groups that would appear as a promotion for any candidate.

There are many WhatsApp groups active in the district, which are used by media and the police and administrative personnel.

“It has come to our notice that many media personnel are posting newspaper clippings with reference to political parties or candidates. We want to inform them that the code of conduct has been declared in the state and posting paid news on any electronic medium is a direct violation of the model code of conduct,” Singh said.

“Kindly refrain from doing so in the coming days, else action will be taken according to the election commission guidelines on the sender and WhatsApp group administrator,” he said.

Singh further said that candidates who wish to campaign on WhatsApp groups must seek prior permission from media certification and monitoring committee (MCMC).

“Such people need to fill form 27 of the MCMC and then they can propagate campaign information on the mobile messenger service,” the district magistrate said.