Row over Kejriwal’s stay at ex-militant house: SAD, Congress train guns on AAP

A day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal stayed at acquitted Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) militant Gurinder Singh’s house in Moga, Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and state Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh launched an attack on him, saying the AAP was association with radicals to revive terrorism in the state.

Addressing a rally in favour of party candidate Vijay Inder Singla at Bhawanigarh in Sangrur on Monday, Amarinder said: “Kejriwal is spending nights at the residences of Khalistanis. Punjab had witnessed a dark period of terrorism when around 35,000 people had to sacrifice their lives.

“Due to anti-Punjab policies, the Akalis are out of race, but I appeal you not to believe ‘topiwalas’. AAP’s 19 Delhi MLAs are in jail. How can they claim to save Punjab?” questioned Amarinder.

Meanwhile, on his maiden visit to Bathinda (urban) constituency since start of campaigning, chief minister Badal said: “It’s an open secret that AAP has links with radicals in India and overseas. “Both the AAP and radical bodies are meeting and planning to disturb peace in the state by reviving black days of terrorism. The AAP only wants to come into power to fulfil these plans,” Badal alleged.

Badal also accused the AAP and radical forces for the recent shoe attack on him early this month.

“I was attacked a day after AAP leaders asked people to physically assault Akali Dal leaders. The man who attacked me is an AAP worker and brother of Amrik Singh Ajnala, a leader of a radical body,” he said.

SUKHBIR ASKS EC TO ACT AGAINST AAP

Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday asked the Election Commission (EC) to take note of AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal’s night stay at the residence Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) militant Gurinder Singh in Moga.

Sukhbir said by doing this, Kejriwal was vitiating the election atmosphere in Punjab and this kind of conduct must be snubbed immediately.