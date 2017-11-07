Rs 1.38 crore cash, 6 lakh litres liquor seized in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat

A total of Rs 1.38 crore in cash, over six lakh litres of liquor and narcotics worth Rs 12.86 crore have been seized by the Election Commission-appointed surveillance and expenditure monitoring teams in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

An official data, updated till Monday, said the teams have seized suspected illicit cash to the tune of Rs 1.18 crore, 3.01 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 5.19 crore and 81 kg of drugs valued at Rs 12.86 crore in Himachal Pradesh that goes to polls in a single phase on November 9.

2.98 kg of gold, allegedly being transported as part of election related inducements, has also been seized by these teams in the hill state.

Gujarat, where two phase polls will be held on December 9 and 14, has witnessed a seizure of Rs 20 lakh suspected illicit cash, 3.08 lakh litre liquor and 24.38 kg gold and other precious metals till now.

Separately, 3,650 Pounds (about Rs 3.11 lakh) has also been seized by the teams in Gujarat, the data said.

The EC has appointed about 200 election expenditure observers apart from other central observers to keep a check on black money and illegal inducements used to bribe voters at the hustings in the two states.

The counting of votes in the both the states will be held on December 18.