Sacrilege incidents occurred after entry of AAP in Punjab: Sukhbir

Addressing a gathering in favour of party candidate Parkash Singh Bhatti at Balluana on Sunday, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the sacrilege crimes took place after the entry of Aam Aadmi Party into the state. “The Punjab government has solved around 30 cases of sacrilege and only the Behbal Kalan incident remains unsolved,” he said. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced to get the sacrilege incidents probed by the CBI,” Sukhbir said.

He condemned AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal for his night stay at the house of a former militant on Saturday in Moga. "We have been able to achieve peace and communal harmony after much difficultly. But it seems Kejriwal is bent on destroying that for political gains,” he said.

He said this was not the first time that Kejriwal was courting radical elements. “Earlier he had held a breakfast meeting with RP Singh of the Akhand Kirtani Jatha, which is a frontal organisation of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI),” he said.

The Congress had done the biggest sacrilege by sending tanks and artillery into the Darbar Sahab, Sukhbir said. "Congress is also responsible for the massacre of innocent Sikhs in Delhi. The AAP was no less as its government bulldozed the historic ‘piao’ at Gurdwara Sisganj. AAP also disrespected Guru Granth Sahab by comparing its election manifesto with the holy book".

He said Akali Dal had always delivered on all its promises from free power to atta-dal and shagun schemes. "Now we have promised to waive loans of all small farmers besides promising a ₹100 bonus on both wheat and paddy,” he said.

Sukhbir also addressed rallies for BJP's nominee Arun Narang at Abohar and Akali candidate Joginder Singh Jindu from Ferozepur Rural.