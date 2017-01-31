SAD asks EC to book Kejriwal for sacrilege in Punjab

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday petitioned the Punjab chief electoral officer seeking direction to the police to book AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal for the sacrilege of “gutkas” (book of Sikh verses) at Muktsar and Lambi and for hobnobbing with terrorist outfits.

In a two-page letter to Punjab CEO, SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said after the overnight stay of Arvind Kejriwal in the house of Khalistan Commando Force militant in Moga, the holy “gutkas” have been found torn in the areas of Muktsar and Lambi.

“There have been several incidents of planned sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib and the holy Quran since the AAP has been wanting to make its presence in Punjab,” the SAD said, accusing the AAP for “deliberate acts of sacrilege” to enrage people and create tension between Sikhs, Hindus and Muslims.