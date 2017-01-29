Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance answer to divisive politics by RSS-BJP: Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav

The Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance is an answer to the divisive politics of anger being spread by the RSS-BJP, Rahul Gandhi said in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav, in the first joint presser by the two top leaders a week since announcing their partnership for the Uttar Pradesh elections.

Denouncing the saffron agenda, the two leaders promised that the coalition would bring peace, progress and prosperity to the state, which goes to vote over seven phases beginning February 11.

In a jibe at the BJP’s 2014 poll slogan (achhe din aayenge: good days will come), Akhilesh asked, “We have seen summer, winter, monsoon, we have even seen the manifesto (released by BJP on Saturday). But has anybody seen achhe din (good days)?”

He also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio talk show ‘Mann ki Baat’, saying, “Mann ki baat maanoge toh phas jaoge (If you follow the mind’s talk, you will fall into a trap).”

Slamming the Centre over the demonetisation of Rs 500/1,000 notes, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the alliance will give an opportunity to respond for those who were forced to stand in line.

Terming the alliance a ‘sangam’ of rivers Ganga and Yamuna out of which the Saraswati (mythical river) of development will come out, Rahul dismissed notions of it being opportunistic, saying UP’s DNA has brotherhood and love unlike the RSS and BJP’s politics of anger.

“This is a historic alliance. Our goal is to defeat fascist forces, defeat RSS and BJP ideology. This is an option for the youth. We want to stop the politics of anger. It is destroying the nation.

“(The alliance) will explain to Modi, BJP and RSS that UP and its people are one and we will not let them create divisions,” he said.

Reiterating that he had hailed Akhilesh’s achievements earlier too, Rahul alleged that the UP CM was not allowed to work.

Akhilesh, highlighted his government’s achievements, saying, “Nobody can say the Samajwadi has done no work. UP people have faith that we will work. Kaam bolta hai (Work speaks).”

On the differences between the two parties over seat-sharing, he said there were not much differences between them. “We are like two wheels of bicycle. The bicycle (SP symbol) will be with the hand (Congress symbol).”

“We have similarities and differences too. We want to contest elections on similarities and will also have to make some compromises,” Rahul said, when asked about differences on seat sharing.

After days of wrangling over seat sharing, the two parties had struck a deal on January 22, with the SP contesting 298 seats and Congress fighting 105.

Rahul refused to divulge details on Sonia Gandhi and Mulayam Singh’s role in campaigning, but acknowledged his sister Priyanka Gandhi’s contribution.

“Priyanka has been of tremendous help to me and I have been so to her. Whether she campaigns or not, is her choice. She is an asset to Congress,” he said.

He also parried queries on why Congress did not ally with BSP, saying, “I personally respect Mayawati, just as I respect Kanshi Ram. There is a huge difference between Mayawati and BJP. Mayawati’s ideology doesn’t divide the country, unlike the BJP’s that pits Indians against each other. Do not compare the two.”