Samajwadi Party maybe warring in UP but is united in 18 states of the country

Samajwadi Party’s national and Uttar Pradesh units are in a disarray due to the protracted family feud that has reached the doors of the Election Commission (EC) in Delhi. But unlike UP, the party units in other states have no factionalism.

“There are no factions in the Uttarakhand unit,” said Dr Satyanarayan Sachchan, the president of Uttarakhand unit of SP.

Devendra Prasad Yadav, the Bihar unit chief says, “We have no confusion. Bihar has only one Samajwadi Party.”

The Shivpal-Akhilesh tussle has not touched the party units in 18 states, including Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.

Despite the unity in Uttarakhand, there is some level of restiveness among party cadre due to the divisions visible in UP.

“This is because we are going to elections before Uttar Pradesh . We have decided our candidates but are waiting to announce them. We will contest polls on 50 of the 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand,” Sachchan said

“Uttarakhand has only one list of SP candidates but we are anxiously watching the developments and waiting for a positive outcome at the election commission in Delhi. That decision will have a bearing on us.” He added.

Devendra Prasad Yadav said, ”We don’t have elections in Bihar. However, a batch of 5,000 party workers and leaders has plans to be in UP to give a helping hand in SP’s UP poll campaign. We will campaign in constituencies that have a sizable Bihari population, such as, Bhadoi, Mathura, Agra and districts in eastern UP. In a day or two, the picture of the national and UP units will be clear.”

An office-bearer of the Delhi unit of the party said, “Western UP areas are going to the polls first. West UP is close to Delhi. We will go to there to campaign. However, we will finalise the programme once Netaji (Mulayam) and Akhileshji clear the air.”

Sachchan added, ”I have been speaking to both Netaji and the CM. They have asked me to go ahead with poll preparations without any confusion. We want Netaji, Akhileshji, Dimpleji and Shivpalji to campaign for our candidates”

