 Sanaur unit oppose ex-Akali leader joining Cong, protest outside Captain's house
Jan 16, 2017-Monday
Sanaur unit oppose ex-Akali leader joining Cong, protest outside Captain’s house

assembly elections Updated: Jan 16, 2017 17:01 IST
Vivek Gupta
Vivek Gupta
Hindustan Times, Patiala
Congress workers from Sanaur protesting outside New Moti Bagh palace in Patiala on Sunday. (Bharat Bhushan/HT Photo)

Large number of Congress workers of Sanaur unit held a protest in front of Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh’s Moti Bagh palace here on Sunday afternoon to oppose the joining of former Akali leader Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra. 

Pathanmajra, who joined the party on Saturday in the presence of Amarinder’s wife and Patiala MLA Preneet Kaur, is tipped to replace party’s sitting MLA Lal Singh, who has been disallowed to contest Sanaur assembly seat citing ‘one ticket one family’ rule. Lal’s son Rajinder Singh is fighting election from Samana.

The local workers held a big gathering at Sanaur Anaj Mandi before they gathered in front of Captain’s house to express their resentment.

Leading the protest, Pyara Singh Thind, former chairman of Dudhan Sadhan market committee, said party workers have decided to not allow any Akali leader to contest from Sanaur segment.

“We want a local face as our contender for next polls and will not tolerate if any outsider or turncoat is handpicked,” he said

One of the local contenders for the ticket, former Improvement Trust chairman Nirmal Singh Bhattian said Pathanmajra along with other Akali leaders was the catalyst in framing local workers in past.

“How can the party expect us to accept these turncoats now,” hesaid.

Local workers also opposed Gurbans Punia’s candidature who recently joined the party by deserting AAP and one of the contenders for the ticket.

NO FINAL DECISION YET, SAID PRENEET KAUR

Preneet Kaur who met the protesters inside the palace said there was no final decision on the allotment of ticket as the matter was pending before the high command

<