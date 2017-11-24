Save country from nationalist forces, says Gandhinagar Archbishop ahead of Gujarat elections

Ahead of Gujarat assembly election, the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Gandhinagar has written a letter urging Christians across India to “pray” for the victory of “humane” leaders to “save” India “from nationalist forces”.

In the letter dated November 21, Archbishop Thomas Macwan said the “secular and democratic fabric of our country is at stake” and termed the election as “significant” for the “course of our country”.

Without naming any party, the letter states, “... The results of this election are significant and it will have its repercussion and reverberation throughout our beloved nation. It will influence the future course of our country. We are aware that the secular and democratic fabric of our country is at stake. Human Rights are being violated. The constitutional rights are being trampled.

“Not a single day goes without an attack on our churches, church personnel, faithful or institutions. There is a growing sense of insecurity among the minorities, OBCs, BCs, poor etc. Nationalist forces are on the verge of taking over the country. The election results of Gujarat State Assembly can make a difference!”

The letter adds, “The Bishops of Gujarat state request you to organize prayer services in your parishes and convents so that we may have such people elected in the Gujarat State Assembly who would remain faithful to our Indian Constitution and respect every human being without any sort of discrimination.”