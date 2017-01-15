Sidhu will address 70 rallies in Punjab, says wife Navjot Kaur

Navjot Singh Sidhu, who joined the Congress on Sunday in Delhi, will address about 70 poll rallies across the state. The party has also promised him a chopper so that he can attend maximum rallies.

Cricketer-turned-politician’s MLA wife, Dr Navjot Kaur said, “Sidhu will contest from Amritsar East and address 70 rallies in Punjab. Soon, the party will release a detailed schedule of his engagements.”

Dr Sidhu, who is already campaigning in Amritsar East for her husband to give him a suitable track to bat on, said, “Sidhu will reach Amritsar in a day or two. He will contest from Amritsar East only . This is the only seat our family will contest.”

“We (Congress) are forming the next government in Punjab. The party was already on a sound wicket under Capt Amarinder’s leadership and my husband will boost the party’s prospects further.”

On deputy chief minister Sukhbir Badal’s statement that Sidhu has joined a party that was responsible for “attack” on the Golden Temple, Dr Sidhu said, “Whatever happened was very sad. Akali Dal says this whenever elections come. But people are very well aware of the misrule of the Akali Dal — atrocities they committed and drugs. To end this menace, it was important to join a party that has a vision and track record of good governance.”

Talking to HT, Gagandeep Singh Kaler, a resident of the constituency, said, “It is good that Sidhu is coming to our constituency. But he will have to prove himself as he has been away from the city for long. Also, it will be his first Vidhan Sabha election.”