Sidhu will start abusing Rahul, Captain Amarinder in six months, says Sukhbir Badal

Lambasting former BJP member of Parliament Navjot Singh Sidhu, who joined the Congress on Sunday, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the former cricketer will be abusing Rahul Gandhi and Capt Amarinder after six months.

“Sidhu tan duje din apni maa badalda hai (Sidhu changes his mother every other day),” he said.

“He had been abusing Rahul Gandhi and has now made Sonia Gandhi as his mother. A person like Sidhu, who had put himself for sale, can never be trusted. He will be abusing Captain Amarinder and Rahul Gandhi after six months,” said Sukhbir, addressing mediapersons in Ludhiana on Monday.

“It is Rahul Gandhi who wanted to sideline Captain Amarinder so that Sidhu can be made the chief minister. Rahul had also made the same promises to Captain Amarinder and Manpreet Badal so that they keep fighting,” he said.

On talks of Congress planing to allot Jalalabad ticket to MP Ravneet Bittu, Sukhbir said, “I request both Bittu and Bhagwant Mann to first resign from Lok Sabha and then contest against me.”

”Je Captain sahib vich himmat hai, je oh mard ne, tan kalle Lambi ton election ladan’ (If Captain has guts, if he is man enough, he should contest election only from Lambi,” Sukhbir said.

On being asked about the murder of district publicity manager of Sri Hindu Takht Amit Sharma, Badal refrained from commenting on it, but said: “Ever since Aam Aadmi Party entered Punjab, they are holding meetings with Khalistani leaders. AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal met a Babbar Khalsa leader four days ago. AAP is encouraging radical groups in the state. The people will reject this party and it won’t get more than 4-5 seats.“