Sidhus have betrayed us, says Punjab CM Badal

Launching an attack on Navjot Singh Sidhu, who recently joined the Congress, chief minister Parkash Singh Badal said he (Sidhu) was handpicked for the Rajya Sabha and his wife was made a chief parliamentary secretary, still the couple betrayed the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Badal was at Dharamkot on Friday to address a rally in support of agriculture minister Tota Singh.

“Sidhu te Amarinder dove dal-badlu ne, jehra banda ik party ch kharha ni reh sakda ohda koi vishvas ni (Sidhu and Amarinder are turncoats and a person who can’t stay in one party is not trustworthy),” Badal said.

“Siyasat ik vishvas hai. Jis party te loga da vishvas ni hai, ohna da rabb rakha (Politics is based on trust. Any party losing people’s trust is at the mercy of Almighty),” Badal said, while taking a dig at the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party.

Claiming that Akali Dal took care of people like ‘naana’ and ‘maama’ by giving ‘shagun’ at girls’ weddings, Badal said SAD’s welfare schemes such as Atta-Dal and Shagun were unmatched. “I warn you if you don’t vote us to power, all these schemes will be abolished,” he said.

On water-sharing, Badal said by giving water to the Rajasthan, Punjab suffered a lot and that won’t happen again. “We have scarce water. By returning SYL Canal land to their owners, we have put the issue to rest for once and for all,” he said.

Tota Singh listed out the development works that took place during his tenure as the MLA and promised to continue with roping in more projects for the constituency.

The rally that was organised in support of agriculture minister Tota Singh had seating arrangement for at least 3,000 people and people were served ‘pakodas’ and ‘langar’. The election surveillance teams videographed the event .