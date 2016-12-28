SP chief Mulayam rules out alliance ahead of UP polls, declares 325 candidates

Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav ruled out on Wednesday any possibility of a pre-poll alliance for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections and declared 325 party candidates, denying tickets to several loyalists of his son and chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Yadav made it clear his party wouldn’t be declaring any chief ministerial candidate for the elections, slated for early next year, and said the names of the other 78 candidates would be declared soon.

“There were 4200 applications for 403 seats. Each applicant was interviewed personally and winnable candidates were selected,” Mulayam said at a press conference in Lucknow.

The announcements come as a setback for Akhilesh, who has been locked in a bruising fight for control of the party with his uncle and state president Shivpal Yadav.

On Sunday, Akhilesh drew up his own list of 403 candidates and sent it to Mulayam, bypassing Shivpal. But the party chief appeared to side with Shivpal, denying tickets to at least three top ministers known to be close to the CM.

“Not only Akhilesh, so many people gave me their list. I have tried to adjust as many as possible but the final names are my choice,” Mulayam said, predicting that state polls will occur before February 28,2017.

Arvind Singh Gope, Ram Govind Chaudhary and Tej Narayan Pandey or Pawan Pandey -- who was expelled at the height of the family feud in October – were denied tickets.

Mulayam said Akhilesh was free to run from wherever he wanted. The CM has indicated he is willing to fight the polls from a region dominated by rival Bahujan Samaj Party to give a boost to the party.

Mulayam’s announcement also ended weeks of intense speculation of a possible tie-up with the Congress that was reportedly in the works for months with Akhilesh publicly arguing for the tie-up and saying any such combination would sweep the polls. But the feud within the Yadav family and friction over seat-sharing had held up talks.

India’s most populous state goes to the polls early next year and the SP is hoping to buck anti-incumbency after a landslide win in the 2012 polls. But it is up against a resurgent BJP whose campaign is being led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a strong BSP and the Congress.

Shivpal’s aides and favourites appear to dominate the list. His associate Ambika Chowdhary who lost 2012 polls will contest from Fefna in east UP. Shivpal’s top two female loyalists – Mulayam’s younger daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav and Shweta Singh – found a place. Mohamadabad MLA Sibagtullal Ansari -- the brother of criminal-politician Mukhtar Ansari -- will contest his seat from the SP as his Qauami Ekta Dal was merged with the SP against Akhilesh’s wishes.

Mulayam also confired ticket to Biswan (Sitapur) MLA Rampal Yadav whom Akhilesh had expelled from the party in April. Shivpal had revoked Rampal’s expulsion two days ago.

Amanmani Tripathi, whom the CBI has arrested in connection with his wife Sara’s alleged murder, was dropped from the list. Former MP Atiq Ahmed’s ticket was confirmed.