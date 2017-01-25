SP, Cong may bank on ‘UP ke bete’ Rahul, Akhilesh for assembly poll campaign

As the Congress and the Samajwadi Party work out modalities of a joint campaign by two ‘good boys’ to take the alliance to the grassroots level, “UP ke bête” (UP’s sons Akhilesh and Rahul) may become a possible theme for their common rallies for the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

“We are working on the theme for a joint campaign. “UP ke bête” projects Rahul and Akhilesh as the state’s sons and own leaders. So, the theme for campaign may be worked out on these lines,” said a Congress functionary.

The “UP ke bete” theme may also be used to convey a subtle message by projecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an ‘outsider’ in the state.

“We are still working on the theme and finalising the programme for campaigning. We will announce the programme once it is given a final shape,” said the functionary.

It may be mentioned that Rahul had called Akhilesh a ‘theek ladka’ – a well-meaning or a ‘good boy’ to bring focus on failures of the SP government on July 29, 2016. After two months (September 2016) the chief minister had complimented Rahul with a ‘good boy’ remark who should visit Uttar Pradesh more often.

“UP main jyada aayenge to hamari bhi dosti unse hogi. Do achchhe log mil jaayen to kya kharab baat hai. (If he comes to UP more often we can be friends. What’s the harm if two good persons come close?) was the chief minister’s observation in September 2016 when asked possibilities of an alliance with the Congress.