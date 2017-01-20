SP declares its candidates from Ghaziabad’s five seats

Hours before a formal announcement was expected of the alliance between the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress, the former on Friday declared a list of 191 candidates including those for all five seats in Ghaziabad and three in Gautam Budh Nagar. The list also means that SP’s alliance with the Congress is not materialising as yet.

The SP has retained the names of Rashid Malik for Loni, Virender Yadav for Sahibabad and Sagar Sharma for Ghaziabad assembly segments.

In Modi Nagar, Ram Asre Sharma has given way to Ram Kishor Agarwal, while in Murad Nagar, Dishant Tyagi was replaced by two-time former MLA Surendra Kumar Munni, who joined SP after leaving Congress.

“As far as the alliance is concerned, we have come to know that the talks have not come through so far. The five candidates declared in the list are being offered symbols in Lucknow and we too are headed to the state capital,” said Sajid Hussain, SP’s district president.

Sources said the two previous names from Murad Nagar and Modi Nagar were of those close to Akhilesh’s uncle Shivpal Yadav. Earlier, SP had declared two lists in which names of Rashid Malik, Virender Yadav and Sagar Sharma had figured.

Surendra Kumar Munni, a two-time MLA, is a former Congress loyalist and contested several assembly elections. He won the Ghaziabad seat in 1989 after he got a ticket from the Congress. Later, he stood third on Ghaziabad seat on a Congress ticket in 1991 and 1993.

In 2002, he contested on a SP ticket from Ghaziabad but secured only the third spot. He won the by-election in 2004 on a SP ticket from Ghaziabad. In 2012, he contested on a Congress ticket from Murad Nagar seat and came in fourth.

“Munni is presently in Lucknow and has joined SP. He will be contesting on SP ticket from Murad Nagar,” said Rahul Chaudhary, city president, SP.

Ram Kishor Agarwal is contesting his first assembly elections and is the candidate from Modi Nagar. He has been pitted against Rashtriya Lok Dal’s sitting MLA Sudesh Sharma and Bahujan Samaj Party’s sitting MLA Wahab Chaudhary , who had won from Murad Nagar last elections.

However, sources said the SP’s list could also be a ploy to put pressure on Congress over seat-sharing and changes may be likely in some seats such as Ghaziabad and Sahibabad, if talks between the two parties prove fruitful.

Sitting MLA Amarpal Sharma is also waiting in the ranks after he was recently expelled from BSP and joined Congress.

“The high command is in talks over the alliance. Let us see the development in the coming days. I am hopeful that I will get the ticket from Sahibabad,” Sharma said.