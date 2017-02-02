SP-elfie: Lucknow checks out Prateek Yadav’s Rs 5.28-crore Lamborghini

Not the best advertisement for those professing socialism. But the electric blue Lamborghini owned by Prateek Yadav, the younger son of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and half-brother of chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, is quite a crowd-puller.

At around 11pm Tuesday, the luxury car brought Lucknow’s busy Hazratganj crossing to a standstill, with selfie-seekers lining up to take pictures.

Prateek, whose wife Aparna is the SP candidate from the Lucknow Cantonment seat, had come to offer prayers at a nearby Hanuman temple.

Prateek, who owns a chain of high-end gyms, parked the car on the roadside to pay obeisance to Hanuman, a favourite deity of wrestlers and body-builders.

Curious onlookers, armed with smart phones, started clicking away. The car, the price of which has been put at Rs 5.28 crore in his wife Aparna’s poll papers, wasn’t locked and some girls managed to take pictures in the driver’s seat as well.

Even after Prateek came back, people continued to take pictures. As he fired up the engine and drove away, the attention diverted to the roaring sound of the beast.

The roar was all that was left as Prateek sped away, with a UP government’s white Ambassador, which like the socialist India it represents, struggled to keep pace.

The ruling Samajwadi Party, which has centred its campaign around the theme of development, has tied up with the Congress for the state election that opens on February 11.

