SP’s Aparna Yadav is Lucknow’s richest candidate so far with ₹23 crore assets

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav — an SP candidate from Lucknow Cantt assembly constituency — is the richest among the ones who filed nominations for the third phase of state assembly elections in the state capital on Monday.

Yadav has declared her assets worth Rs22.95 crore, including a plush Lamborghini car costing around Rs5.23 crore.

Other than her, there were 73 other candidates, including those from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and others, who filed their nominations on the day.

Yadav’s assets include movable assets worth Rs3.27 crore and immovable assets worth Rs12.5 lakh.

In the affidavit, she also mentioned that her spouse Prateek Yadav owns property worth Rs20 crore and has also declared total liabilities amounting to Rs8 crore.

Her political rival Rita Bahuguna Joshi— a BJP candidate from the same seat — owns property worth Rs2.11 crore, which includes both immovable and movable assets.

Joshi’s assets witnessed a slight hike as during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, she had declared her assets to be Rs1.92 crore.