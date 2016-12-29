Tell me where you’re contesting from, I will fight you there: Amarinder to Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party fielding Delhi legislator Jarnail Singh against five-time Punjab chief minister Prakash Singh Badal in his constituency, Lambi, has triggered another round of verbal duel between Arvind Kejriwal and the Congress’ Amarinder Singh.

Jarnail is a former journalist who is known for having hurled a shoe at then home minister P Chidambaram.

Shortly after Kejriwal announced Jarnail’s candidature, the Punjab Congress chief accused him of collusion with the Shiromani Akali Dal to ensure Badal’s victory.

“Jarnail’s nomination bid from Lambi shows AAP-SAD collusion to ensure Badal’s victory. Reeks of an underhand deal !” he wrote on Twitter.

Kejriwal retorted quickly. “Sir, r u fighting against Prakash Badal ji or sukhbir Badal or Majithia or safe seat?” he tweeted.

This wasn’t the end of their fight on Twitter. Amarinder challenged Kejriwal to contest from any seat in Punjab and offered to fight against him.

I m not fighting punjab elex. So, ur challenge hollow. We r fighting Badals/Majithia, who sunk Punjab in drugs. N u r fighting us, not them? https://t.co/yxtvCGv0Xo — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 29, 2016

“Badals’ story is over. You tell me where you’re contesting from and I will come fight you there!” Amarinder replied to Kejriwal’s post.

While the Congress has announced to field Amarinder from Patiala Urban assembly constituency seats, it is still not clear if the AAP chief if going to contest the assembly poll. The Congress has announced names of candidates in 77 out of 117 seats.

Both Amarinder and Kejriwal are banking on the anti-incumbency against the 10 year-rule of the SAD to win Punjab.