Three sitting MLAs file nominations in Ghaziabad

On the fourth day of filing of nominations for the assembly elections in UP, three sitting MLAs filed their nominations at the Ghaziabad district election office on Friday. These included two from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and one from Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). In neighbouring Gautam Budh Nagar, four candidates filed their nominations at the Greater Noida collectorate.

In Ghaziabad, those who filed their nominations included BSP candidates Suresh Bansal, 74, for Ghaziabad city and Wahab Chaudhary, 56, for Modi Nagar seats. The third nomination, by RLD’s Sudesh Sharma, 52, came as a surprise as there were talks about a possible alliance between Samajwadi Party (SP), Congress and RLD.

“We have no alliance anywhere in UP and are contesting the elections alone. We already have an alliance with Janata Dal (United), Janata Dal (secular), and Nationalist Congress Party. This was an alliance of like-minded people, created by Chaudhary Ajit Singh,” said Trilok Tyagi, general secretary, RLD.

“In between, SP came in. Mulayam Singh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav held talks for an alliance, but have backed out. For the past week, there have been no talks and now, they have declared their list. We have candidates from Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad. Sudesh Sharma is contesting from Modi Nagar, but we have not declared the list yet. We will do it soon,” he added.

Sharma, the sitting MLA from RLD, said at the election office, “I don’t believe in alliances. My alliance is with the residents of my assembly segment. I will surely win with their support.”

Meanwhile, BSP candidate Suresh Bansal, 74, also filed his nomination papers and said he was confident of a win. Before coming to the election office, he performed a ‘havan’ at the Ramlila ground at Ghanta Ghar.

“I have worked hard in Ghaziabad and Vijay Nagar and also raised issues in the assembly. All my local area development funds were exhausted in public works,” he said after his nomination, in which he declared immovable properties worth Rs6.69 crore. These were valued at around Rs3.71 crore in his 2012 affidavit.

BSP’s Modi Nagar candidate, Wahab Chaudhary, was accompanied by the party’s district president and one of its zonal coordinator. He had defeated his nearest rival, SP’s Rajpal Tyagi, from Murad Nagar in the 2012 elections. However, in Modi Nagar, he is pitted against strong candidates such as RLD’s Sudesh Sharma, SP’s Ram Kishor Agarwal and BJP’s Dr Manu Shivach.

Meanwhile, in Gautam Budh Nagar, two candidates filed their nominations for Noida seats and two for Dadri, according to additional district magistrate and deputy district election officer Kumar Vineet. He added that two other candidates, who had already filed their nominations, submitted a second set of documents on Friday.

For Dadri, Tejpal Nagar from the BJP and Ramesh Singh Rawal from the Rashtravadi Pratap Sena filed their nominations. An FIR was registered against Nagar on Thursday for holding a panchayat without permission in the communally sensitive Bisada village.

The two candidates who filed nominations for the Noida assembly seat were Gangeshwar Dutta Sharma from CPI (M) and Rajesh Kumar, an Independent. Kumar is the brother of one of the Nithari victims.