Tough fight: AAP challenge for SAD, Congress in Banga

With Congress MLA Tarlochan Singh Soondh fighting as an independent candidate after being denied a ticket, and the SAD-BJP alliance appearing to be a divided house with former MLA Mohan Lal missing from the campaign scene, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seems to be emerging as a tough challenger for the two opposition parties in the Banga (reserve) assembly seat .

Congress nominee and former MP Satnam Singh Kainth seems to have overcome from Soondh’s jolt and is running his campaign with the local party leadership.

SAD-BJP candidate Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi is seeking votes in the name of the development agenda of his government. He is also facing a rebellion from the group of former SAD MLA Mohan Lal, who had joined the BJP recently.

The candidate of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Rajinder Singh had got 21,492 votes in 2012 assembly election. This time, BSP has again reposed faith in him.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had the highest votes from this constituency during the parliamentary elections in 2014. This time too, its candidate Harjot Kaur seems to be getting the support of people. A few days ago, senior SAD leader and former SGPC general secretary Sukhdev Singh Bhaur had joined AAP, boosting its campaign.

Banga is part of the Anandpur Sahib parliament seat and AAP candidate Himmat Singh Shergill had received 38,663 votes while Congress nominee Ambika Soni got 28,138 while SAD-BJP’s Prem Singh Chandumajra had 26,838.