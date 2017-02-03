Two Congmen hospitalised after attack in Patti; SAD sarpanch booked

An Akali sarpanch and his aides were on Thursday booked for attacking Congress supporters with sharp-edged weapons. Harjinder Singh, former sarpanch of the village and his aide Bahadar Singh were taken to hospital with deep injuries on their hands and fingers.

“On Wednesday night, SAD workers led by Akali sarpanch Sukhdev Singh were distributing money to the voters. When we raised objection, they threatened us with dire consequences,” alleged Harjinder’s aides.

“Around 7.30 am, they barged into my house with sharp- edged weapons and slashed our hands and fingers. They fled after we raised the alarm,” said Bahadar Singh. Patti station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Harjit Singh said eight persons, including Sukhdev Singh, have been booked. Patti Congress candidate Harminder Singh Gill said a complaint has been lodged with the election commission.

“Akalis want to win the elections with money power but the voters have become conscious. Strict action should be taken against the accused”, he added.