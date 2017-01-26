UP assembly elections a dharmayuddh for me, says Shivpal Yadav

At a time when the Samajwadi Party (SP) has entered into an alliance with the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, former party state president Shivpal Yadav sounded a battle cry on Republic Day in his hometown Etawah, calling the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections a “dharmayuddh” he wages on his “opponents”.

Without naming anyone, he said the election was not about the satta (power) but a dharamayuddh (war) for him. He indicated that his battle was against the people he was opposing in the party.

“We can fight the external threat but not the ones from inside; I have been saying this for long -- we need to be very careful of internal threats. This is a dharmayuddh and we will emerge victorious,” Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle said.

Shivpal said he had opposed the people in the party for their wrongdoings. “I had started my crusade from Karhal in Mainpuri, I will continue to do so, our path is right,” he said.

Later in the day, nearly 500 of his loyalists resigned from the party in Etawah.

While Yadav remains a candidate from the party’s traditional seat of Jaswant Nagar, many of his loyalists have been denied tickets. More so, he has not been included in the list of the party’s star campaigners.