UP assembly polls: 20 criminals ordered to leave Etah in view of election

As many as 20 suspected criminals were on Thursday ordered to leave the district in view of the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

District magistrate Vijay Karan Anand ordered to leave the boundaries of the district under the Goonda Act.

Violation of the order would attract punishment in accordance with the law.

An official said that there were apprehensions that they could create hindrance in the election process.

The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held from February 11 to March 8 in seven phases.