 UP assembly polls: 20 criminals ordered to leave Etah in view of election | assembly-elections$uttarpradesh-2017 | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 03, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

UP assembly polls: 20 criminals ordered to leave Etah in view of election

assembly elections Updated: Feb 02, 2017 23:56 IST
PTI, Etah
Etah

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, during a Rath Yatra, or a chariot journey, as part of an election campaign in Lucknow on November 3.(Reuters)

As many as 20 suspected criminals were on Thursday ordered to leave the district in view of the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

District magistrate Vijay Karan Anand ordered to leave the boundaries of the district under the Goonda Act.

Violation of the order would attract punishment in accordance with the law.

An official said that there were apprehensions that they could create hindrance in the election process.

The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held from February 11 to March 8 in seven phases.

tags

more from assembly-elections

10 Financial Mistakes to Avoid
10 Financial Mistakes to Avoid
Promotional feature

Recommended for you