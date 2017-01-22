UP election: BJP releases second list, Rajnath Singh’s son to contest from Noida

The Bharatiya Janata Party released on Sunday its second list of candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, fielding home minister Rajnath Singh’s son Pankaj Singh from Noida.

Pankaj, 40, is in-charge of party’s ‘youth conventions’ in Uttar Pradesh.

Swami Prasad Maurya’s son Utkarsh Maurya was given ticket from Unchahaar while Hukum Singh’s daughter Mriganka Singh will contest from Kairana assembly seat.

Former UP Congress Committee chief Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who joined the BJP last year, will be party’s candidate from Lucknow Cantt. Joshi had won the seat on a Congress ticket in 2012 assembly elections.

The BJP candidates were announced by party’s general secretary Arun Singh and Uttar Pradesh unit chief Keshav Prasad Maurya.

The candidates were finalised by the central election committee at a meeting presided over by party president Amit Shah. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior cabinet ministers attended the meeting.

The BJP has till now declared 304 of the 403 candidates. The elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases from February 11 to March 8.