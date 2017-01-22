UP elections: Alliance with Samajwadi Party sealed, says Congress

The Congress and Samajwadi Party have reached an electoral understanding to contest 2017 assembly elections together in Uttar Pradesh.

Although an official announcement is yet to be made, sources said the Congress would contest 105 seats while the SP would fight in 298 seats in the state.

“Yes, the Congress has reached an understanding with the SP. the Congress will contest 105 while the SP will contest 298. It’s a deal with the Congress without the RLD,” said a functionary.

“A formal announcement will be made soon,” said functionary.

The Congress and the SP reached the deal after several rounds of discussion in the past few weeks. While the Congress wanted to take smaller allies like the RLD on board, the SP wanted alliance only with the Congress.

Talks between the Congress and the SP appeared to collapse on Saturday over seat-sharing, forcing Congress President Sonia Gandhi to intervene and speak to Akhilesh on the phone. While the SP had offered 99 seats the Congress continued to bargain for more.