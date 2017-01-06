 UP has seen major changes in last few years, says Nawazuddin Siddiqui | assembly-elections$uttarpradesh-2017 | Hindustan Times
Jan 06, 2017-Friday
UP has seen major changes in last few years, says Nawazuddin Siddiqui

assembly elections Updated: Jan 06, 2017 07:33 IST
Lucknow
Actor - Nawazuddin Siddiqui talks about his native state of Uttar Pradesh, which he believes has undergone a lot of changes over the years. (HT File Photo)

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is from Budhana in UP’s Muzaffarnagar district. Born into a Muslim zamindar family, he is the eldest of eight siblings. He graduated from Haridwar’s Gurukul Kangri Vishwavidyalaya. He then went to National School of Drama. After that, it was Mumbai in 2000. This is what he says:

For me, it is always my UP and I have high hopes for my state. From what my hometown was and to what it is today, the place has undergone a lot of changes. I remember it had just one kachcha cinema hall where only C-grade films were screened. I tried to act in soaps, but they were so glossy that I didn’t fit in. It was always going to be difficult for someone with my kind of looks in a place obsessed with fair complexion. This stereotype is still difficult to break. Till date, this mindset refuses to change. And you cannot blame any government for this. To change this, people should come forward and understand the importance of being compassionate. This is my hope for UP — to see caring individuals grow. And for this, upbringing of our kids need an overhaul and we should work to make them a kind being: one who cares for all.

On the brighter side, UP has indeed undergone transformation in the last few years. Infrastructure has improved and the work done by the government is evident. I have been coming to UP frequently and understand the difference.

(As told to S Farah Rizvi)

tags

<