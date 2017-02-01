UP polls: BJP’s Adityanath alleges his chopper was not allowed to land for rally

BJP MP Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday alleged the state government did not allow his chopper to land here for an election rally, a charge denied by the district administration.

The firebrand Lok Shabha member, who was scheduled to address the rally in favor of party candidate in Bilaspur town of Rampur district, alleged the state’s bureaucracy has been “creating hindrances” for him in holdings public meetings on the “instructions of political dispensation of Uttar Pradesh”.

When contacted, District Magistrate of Rampur Amit Kishor refuted Yogi’s allegations saying that permission was granted for his helicopter to land in Bilaspur town.

He claimed the MP’s chopper could not take off from Delhi itself due to “bad weather”.

Kishor said the MP’s chopper reached Baghpat from where he addressed the audience through a mobile phone.

The DM said it will be “unjust” to claimed that the district administration did not cooperate in holding the Bilaspur rally.

BJP Rampur unit vice president Rajiv Manglik however said the cooperation expected from the district administration was lacking.