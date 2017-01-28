UP polls: Rashtriya Lok Dal releases 8th list of candidates, total 150 names out

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has released its eighth list of candidates for the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh spanning 20 constituencies, taking to 150 its number of electoral nominees for the 403-seat house so far.

The prominent seats on which the Ajit Singh-led party has announced nominees in its latest list include Saharanpur, Moradabad, Fatehpur and Shahjahanpur.

According to an official RLD statement, Bhoora Malik has got ticket from Saharanpur, Abdul Rauf Malik was nominated from Moradabd, Vikram Singh Lodhi from Fatehpur and Gaurav Gautam from Shahjahanpur.

The party has also fielded candidates from Nakud, Gango, Thakurdwara, Bisauli, Bilsi, Dataganj, Bahedi, Meerganj, Nawabganj, Balamau, Bidhuna, Bansi, Pipraich, Haata and Ghosi.

Dhananjay Singh has been nominated from Khadda Assembly seat, replacing N P Kushwaha, who was earlier announced party candidate from there, the statement released last night said.

With the latest announcement, RLD has so far announced names of 150 candidates after it failed to strike a deal with the Samajwadi Party and Congress.

RLD had announced that it will field candidates on all the 403 Assembly seats in alliance with JD(U) and other smaller parties as it is making efforts to come up with the ‘fourth dimension’ in the crucial state polls.

In the last UP Assembly elections in 2012, RLD, which claims to wield power in western UP, had contested on 40 seats and managed to win on nine of them while forfeiting deposit on 20.

UP will go for polls in seven phases beginning February 11. The election results will be declared on March 11.