UP polls: Rs 6.82 lakh cash seized in separate incidents

In a drive to ensure compliance of model code of conduct, police have seized Rs 6.82 lakh cash in separate incidents during checking of vehicles in the district.

According to Circle Officer Hariram Yadav, police intercepted a car near Bhagela check post on Delhi-Dehradun national highway in the district last evening.

Rs 3.59 lakh cash was seized when two Ghaziabad-based occupants Daleep Panwar and Deepak failed to provide valid papers.

They were on their way to Tehri from Ghaziabad.

In another incident, Shamli police intercepted a car and seized Rs 3.23 lakh cash at Jalalabad check post on Delhi Saharanpur highway in Shamli district last night.

The occupant Manoj Kumar failed to provide valid documents to justify movement of cash.