Assembly elections 2017: UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur vote count on March 11

Voting to elect new assemblies in five states will kick off on February 4, the election commission announced on Wednesday, with polling planned in seven phases starting February 11 for politically crucial Uttar Pradesh.

All results will be out March 11.

Punjab and Goa will vote in a single phase on February 4. Uttarakhand will vote on February 15 and Manipur in two phases on March 4 and 8. Counting of votes in all five states will take place on March 11.

The elections are seen as a test of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies, including a contentious ban on high-value banknotes and a decision to strike militants across India’s de facto border with Pakistan. The polls are billed by many experts as a potential “semi-final” for the 2019 general elections.

The polls are also crucial for the future of smaller parties. The vote comes at a time when the Samajwadi Party, which rules Uttar Pradesh, is wracked by an internal power struggle. It will also determine whether Aam Aadmi Party, which will contest for the first time in Punjab, can widen its influence beyond Delhi.

For the first time, ballots will carry photos of candidates. In all, some 160 million people will be eligible to vote in these five states.

Uttar Pradesh (Total Seats: 403) Phase Date of Polling Constituencies Phase I February 11 73 Phase II February 15 67 Phase III February 19 69 Phase IV February 23 53 Phase V February 27 52 Phase VI March 4 49 Phase VII March 8 40

Punjab (Total seats: 117) Phase Date of Polling Constituencies Single Phase February 4 117

Uttarakhand (Total seats: 70) Phase Date of Polling Constituencies Single Phase February 15 70

Manipur (Total seats: 60) Phase Date of Polling Constituencies Phase I March 4 38 Phase II March 8 22

Goa (Total seats: 40) Phase Date of Polling Constituencies Single Phase February 4 40

The election commission also announced a set of new rules for candidates contesting the elections, including opening separate bank accounts to pay for campaign expenses.

The panel said candidates must pay from these accounts by cheque for any campaign expense above Rs20,000. They will have to provide all details of expenses to the commission by no later than 75 days after the elections.

Candidates in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand can spend Rs28 lakh each, while those in Goa and Manipur can spend up to Rs20 lakh each.

They will also have to furnish an additional affidavit undertaking that they do not have any outstanding government bills.

With the announcement of the voting dates, a model code of conduct kicks in, restricting the central and state governments from announcing new schemes and sops.

