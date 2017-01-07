Uttar Pradesh BJP leader booked for violating model code

The Election Commission registered a case against a BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Saturday for violating the model code of conduct by allowing the telecast of its programme ‘Udaan’ without its seeking permission.

This is perhaps the first such incident in the state after the declaration of assembly polls dates on January 4.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s city unit vice-president Vivek Rastogi organised the programme on Friday in which Union textile minister Smriti Irani interacted and answered queries of women and girls across 75 centres through video conferencing. It covered all the 403 constituencies of the state.

A few television channels telecast the programme live. Rastogi had the permission for organising the programme but not allowing its telecast.

Taking cognizance, Jitendra Bisaria, flying squad in-charge for Sivalkhas constituency, asked the organisers to show him permission for the telecast.

“The case has been lodged under section 188 for violation of model code of conduct against Vivek Rastogi. An investigation is underway,” Akhilesh Kumar, station house officer of Jani police station, said.

The party’s city president Karunesh Nandan Garg, however, claimed that the programme was organised after seeking due permission. “What can we do if some TV channels telecast it?” Garg asked.

He raised question over the complainant’s advice for seeking permission from state Election Commission for the telecast. “I don’t see any logic for seeking permission from Lucknow to organise a programme in Meerut,” Garg said.

Congress district president Vinay Pradhan charged the saffron party for paying no heed to the instructions of the poll panel and said BJP’s “leaders are acting like dictators and following ‘Hitlarshahi’.”

Irani flayed the state government on issues of law and order, women’s safety and ongoing tussle for power in the Samajwadi Party while answering queries through video conferencing. She also targeted the Congress while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching many welfare schemes for women, poor and the common man.

BJP MP from Meerut Rajendra Agarwal, MLA Satyaprakash Agarwal, Ravindra Bhadana, state women morcha president Swati Singh, regional president Bhupendra Singh, city president Karunesh Nandan Garg, state spokesperson Chandramohan and many party leaders attended the programme.