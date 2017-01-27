Uttar Pradesh elections: Akhilesh, Rahul to hold roadshow in Lucknow on Sunday

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will hold a roadshow in Lucknow on Sunday as part of the two parties’ joint campaign for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

The two will also address a joint press conference on that day, said Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) spokesman Satyadev Tripathi .

The route of the roadshow is being finalised. Voting for the first phase of the assembly election is scheduled on February 11.

The SP is contesting 298 seats while 105 seats have been given to the Congress. Both the parties are working on seat- sharing in the Congress bastions of Rae Bareli and Amethi.

There is speculation that ‘UP ko ye saath pasand hai’ (UP likes this bond) may turn out to be a catchy slogan for the joint campaign, sources said. But senior Samajwadi Party leaders said the alliance was ideological and there was no need for a joint slogan.

“It’s an alliance based on ideological affinity. So, there may not be a joint slogan,” said Samajwadi Party chief spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary.

“UP ke bete” is being considered as the theme for the joint campaign in which Rahul and Akhilesh will be projected as the state’s own leaders taking on an outsider, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.