 Uttar Pradesh elections: Mukhtar Ansari joins BSP, to contest from Mau | assembly-elections | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 26, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

Uttar Pradesh elections: Mukhtar Ansari joins BSP, to contest from Mau

assembly elections Updated: Jan 26, 2017 19:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Highlight Story

Mukhtar Ansari’s brother and son also joined the BSP in the presence of party supremo Mayawati.(HT Photo)

Four-time MLA Mukhtar Ansari, who is currently lodged in Lucknow jail, will contest from the Mau Sadar assembly constituency on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket in next month’s elections in Uttar Pradesh.

This was confirmed by BSP supremo Mayawati, who said that Mukhtar is being taken back in the party as the allegations against him have not been proved yet.

Ansari’s son Abbas and brother Sibgatulla have also joined the party and they will be contesting the elections from Ghosi and Mohammadabad assembly constituencies respectively.

Mukhtar had earlier won a seat from Mau in 1996 on a BSP ticket.

Quami Ekta Dal, formed by Ansari and his brothers in 2010, merged with the Samajwadi Party last year which was opposed by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

tags

more from assembly-elections

Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Promotional feature

Recommended for you