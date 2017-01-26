‘Rawat sang dawat’: Uttarakhand CM to dine with Congress workers before election

Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat will have lunch and dinner with Congress party workers during his state-wide yatra with an aim to connect with the party’s cadre ahead of the state polls.

The idea of Rawat dining with his party workers was put forth by election strategist Prashant Kishor in an attempt to motivate the partymen and project the 69-year-old as the state’s organic leader. The lunch and dinner programme is part of the Uttarakhand Swabhiman Yatra, which Rawat started from Kichha, the seat he handpicked for contesting the upcoming polls.

According to CM’s campaign managers ‘Rawat sang dawat’ -- lunch at a party worker’s home — and Jan Bhoj— dinner with party workers — will take place till the polling.

Rawat began his yatra from the sleepy town of Kichha in Udham Singh Nagar district before filing his nomination. The Congress is hoping for an impressive showing in the district this time around after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dominated it in the last assembly elections.

“I am a proud Uttarakhandi, I have fought for the state time and again” he said while launching the yatra.

The yatra will give the CM an opportunity to reach out to his workers and also target the BJP, which now consists of 11 former Congress legislators from

the state.

“Divisive forces have worked towards destroying the state. We have to collectively fight them - this is about our Swabhimaan (self respect)” Rawat said at Kichha.

The upcoming elections could prove to be ‘do or die’ situation for Rawat whose tenure has been marred by controversy. The saffron party has so far not projected any leader against Rawat, which some say puts political veteran in an advantageous position.