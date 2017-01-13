Varanasi: Ahead of UP assembly elections, police seize Rs 40 lakh cash, arms

In checking drives at different places in Varanasi ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls next month, police seized around Rs 40 lakh worth of cash, a double barrel gun along with some election campaign material.

During the drive in Lohata police station area on Thursday, Rs 40 lakh cash was found in a car in which one Mayank Srivastava was travelling, who claimed himself at a manager of a private bank.

He said that he was carrying the cash to their Bhadohi branch, they said.

However, the cash was seized by police after Srivastava failed to furnish any documents regarding the cash. Income Tax department was also informed about the matter, a police official said.

The police also seized some publicity material and a double barrel gun along with few cartridges from another car in which Ramashankar Patel, claiming himself to be the JD (U) candidate from Rohaniya Assembly seat, was travelling.

Patel was travelling in the car along with two more persons, the official said.

The arms and the campaign material was seized and a case was registered against him for violation of model code of conduct for elections, they said.