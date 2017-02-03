We called Kejriwal a ‘Gandhi’, ‘Bhagat Singh’ but he is a terrorist: Chhotepur

Aapna Punjab Party (APP) convener Sucha Singh Chhotepur on Thursday attacked Aam Aadmi party national convener Arvind Kejriwal by terming him a “terrorist” and charged that he had conspired to carry out a sting against him after which he was removed as AAP’s Punjab convener.

Citing confession by AAP leader Gulabh Singh, who had reportedly carried out a sting on Chhotepur, the APP convener said Gulabh had already confessed and has given proof in a press conference in Chandigarh on Wednesday that he was asked to carry out this sting by Kejriwal in presence of associates Himmat Singh Shergill, Bhagwant Maan and Harjot Bains.

“The cat is out of the bag now. It shows how Kejriwal and his coterie conspired to finish me politically and hired Gurlabh for the sting that was never made public,” said Chhotepur.

Notably, Gurlabh, a Mansa based AAP volunteer on Wednesday had claimed that he carried sting on Chhotepur after Shergill, Bhagwant and Bains made to talk to him to Kejriwal on “whats app” call from Shergill’s house in Chandigarh. Gurlabh had also confessed that he was feeling guilty to do perform a fraud sting on Chhotepur.

“This is the real face of Kejriwal. We used to address him as Mahatma Gandhi and Bhagat Singh in our rallies but he is a terrorist who can go to any extent to finish rivals. Kejriwal is a fraud. The amount Badals and Congress looted from Punjab, same was looted by Kejriwal by just showing a trailer of his fraud film that he was going to bring a revolution,” he said.

The former AAP convener got emotional while talking in the press conference that by performing the sting, Kejriwal put biggest blot on his face about corruption. “Even as my friends and well wishers already knew that I won’t sell myself for any money. Still by shunting me out on the charges of corruption, Kejriwal had put me under huge embarrassment.”