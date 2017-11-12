We will criticise PM Modi, but won’t disrespect him: Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat

The Congress will criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi but it will not “disrespect” him, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in an election speech in Gujarat on Sunday.

“Whatever we do, spot Modi’s faults or disturb BJP, we won’t disrespect the Prime Minister’s position. When Modi ji was in opposition he used to speak with disrespect about the PM. That is the difference between us and them, no matter what Modi says about us we’ll not go beyond certain point as he is PM,” Gandhi was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

The Congress vice president was referring to the BJP’s attacks on Manmohan Singh’s tenure as prime minister of the UPA government.

Gandhi, who is touring north Gujarat, alleged that the BJP’s development plan in the state has floundered. “We speak the truth aur ye sach hai ke Gujarat mein vikas pagal hogaya hai,” he said (The Congress speaks the truth and the truth is that development has gone mad in Gujarat.)

The Congress on Saturday claimed credit for the GST Council’s decision to cut tax rates on 178 items of daily use, saying the government was forced to do under pressure from Gandhi and the “huge response” his campaign had been receiving in poll- bound Gujarat.

Gujarat votes for assembly elections on December 9 and December 14.