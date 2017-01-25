What’s SAD fault in sacrilege incidents: Punjab CM Badal

Reacting to the repeated accusations of the opposition parties that Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) was responsible for the slew of sacrilege incidents, chief minister Parkash Singh Badal on Tuesday wanted to know the fault of his party in such crimes.

“Sadi party da ki kasoor hai? Ede ch party ne tan nai naa kuch kita; log katal vi karde ne, hor kina kuchh ho reha hai (What is the fault of our party? We didn’t do anything. People even commit murder and so many other crimes are taking place),” Badal said.

He was here to address a rally in support of party candidate Barjinder Singh Makhan Brar, the son of agriculture minister Tota Singh.

Badal said 90% of the cases related to sacrilege incidents have been solved and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been investigating the rest. “Paarho te raaz karo, ehi Congress kardi aa rahi hai, Akali Dal tan kade eho jeha soch vi ni sakdi. (Divide and rule is the policy Congress has been followign and Akali Dal can’t even think of it),” he said.

“Odo Congress da hi raaz si jado 1981 vich gaua de kan kat ke sutt dite se sarovara vice, birhia sutt ditia paarh pawan layi (It was the Congress regime in 1980 when amputated ears of cows and cigarettes were thrown in gurdwara sarovars to divide the society),” he said.

He said this election was between ‘vikas’ (development) and ‘vinaash’ (destruction) and it is up to the public what to choose.

Meanwhile, Akali candidate from Dharamkot Makhan Brar is trying to allure the public by counting development works undertaken by his father Tota Singh in the segment. “You can see enormous development that took place during the SAD-BJP government ,” he said while addressing the gathering. He promised same kind of development in Moga.