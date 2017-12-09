Why did Modiji ‘sell out’ Gujarat’s education system: Rahul Gandhi

Stressing that 80% engineers in Gujarat are unemployed, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday why the state’s education system had been “sold out”.

This was Gandhi’s 11th question as part of a Congress strategy of asking a question daily to PM Modi in the run-up to the Gujarat assembly elections.

“80% engineers are unemployed. Tata Nano is a jumla (rhetoric), the car is not moving. Those who demand jobs, are greeted with bullets,” said Gandhi on Twitter.

“The future of the youth has been put at stake. Education system has been sold out,” he said.

“Why did Modiji commercialise education centres,” Gandhi asked.

He previously put posers on unemployment among youth, women’s safety, education, health, tribal issues, “undue benefit” to power selling companies, state debt and the PM’s flagship ‘Housing for All’ scheme.