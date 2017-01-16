Will finish Badal politically, says Captain Amarinder; dares Kejri to join fight in Lambi

Kickstarting the Congress campaign for February 4 assembly polls from his native Mehraj village here on Sunday, state Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh announced to finish chief minister Parkash Singh Badal politically by contesting the polls from Lambi. Captain also challenged Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal to join the fight in Lambi.

Addressing a gathering in support of Congress candidate from Rampura Phul segment Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Captain Amarinder said that he wanted to contest from two seats, Patiala and Lambi. “I want to contest from Patiala because I started my political career from there and this is my last assembly election. I have requested the party high command that I want to contest from Lambi also to deal with Badal,” he said. Later, talking to the media, he said that he has urged the party high command in this regard and a decision will be taken in a day or two.

Launching a scathing attack against the Badals, he vowed to punish those guilty of religious sacrilege and the drug mafia. Vowing to wipe out the Badals from the political scene, he said that they had brought the state to its knees with their misgovernance and misdeeds, and have been looting the people of the state for the past 10 years. He reiterated his promise to finish off the drug mafia within four weeks of forming the government.

Describing Kejriwal as a ‘slimy crook and a liar’, Captain Amarinder said the AAP was getting workers from other states to campaign and coordinate the elections since they did not have any trust on or ties with Punjabis. He said that the AAP has planned to bring 40,000 workers from other states to deploy on polling stations on the polling day.

“He (Badal) is a chief minister, you are also a chief minister and I am a former chief minister. If you have courage, come and contest from Lambi,” he said, challenging Keriwal.

He said that Kejriwal wanted to become Punjab chief minister from the back door by not contesting the polls, but after the polls if his party wins. “This is not in the nature of Punjabi people. Punjabis like to face it upfront,” he said. Targeting both the SAD and the AAP, Captain Amarinder said that if left to the AAP or the Akalis, Punjab will never be able to restore its lost pride and glory.

He promised to bring industrial growth back on its rails, and reiterated his commitment to continue with all the ongoing public welfare schemes, accusing the Badals of spreading misconceptions to mislead the people. “From power to water to the atta-dal scheme, no welfare programme will be stopped by my government,” he declared.