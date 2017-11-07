Yogi accuses Congress of encouraging mafia raj in HP

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress party, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath accused the party of encouraging mafia raj in the country.

Addressing a political rally at Jogindernagar here on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh CM said, “Himachal is in the clutches of the mafia and its chief minister is playing into the hands of corrupt people and only the BJP has the formula and guts to disengage the state from the mafia clutches.”

He further said that when he came to power in the state of Uttar Pradesh, he turned the state mafia-free within 6 months. “I am confident that the experienced former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal will be able to free the state from the mafia within three months,” said Adityanath.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister further said that the Congress-led UPA government is “infamous for the grand scam of Rs 12 lakh crore during its 10-year term at the Centre”.

He added that PM Modi has provided a financial help of Rs 40, 600 crore to the state in just three years along with 63 national superhighway, the AIIMS institute and the three medical colleges and engineering colleges.

He said that the state has a lot of scope of religious tourism, but it was never on the priority agenda of the Congress led state government.

He said that the state people have to support BJP and form state government to see the ‘Ganges of development’ reflowing in the state which former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal once started in his previous regime.

Later addressing a rally in Sujanpur in favour of Bharatiya Janata Party’s chief ministerial face, Prem Kumar Dhumal, the UP CM said people were suffering due to the “anti-people policies” of the Congress party.

“The Congress never cared for the state, which is why people are suffering,” Adityanath said, adding, “Time has come to end the mafia rule in the state and bring a government with a clean image.”

Appealing to voters to make Dhumal their CM, Adityanath said, “The BJP government will accelerate the pace of development in the state.” The UP CM also told the crowd that he had learnt a lot from Dhumal while serving in the Lok Sabha with him. Dhumal was also present at the rally along with his son and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur.