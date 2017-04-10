82% of Tata Motors global passenger vehicle sales from Jaguar Land Rover

As high as 82% of global wholesales and 80% of cumulative wholesales of Tata Motors’ passenger vehicles (PV) came from its British luxury subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover, data released by the automaker on Monday revealed.

According to a company statement, Tata Motors Group global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), grew by 9% at 129,951, while the cumulative wholesales in March were 11,55,253 numbers, 9% growth over the financial year 2015-16.

Of the 87,355 wholesales of Tata Motors PV sales, as many as 71,609 came from JLR -- which amounted to 81.97% share. The cumulative wholesales for the 2016-17 fiscal were also dominated by the subsidiary brand: 600,806 numbers of JLR as against 757,994 of the Tata Motors, which accounted close to 80%.

Globally, 87,355 passenger vehicles were sold in March 2017, up by 19%, compared to March 2016. The cumulative passenger vehicle sales for the fiscal till March were 757,994 vehicles, growth of 12% over that of 2015-16 financial year.

Jaguar Land Rover sold 71,609 vehicles globally in March, including 7,158 units of the joint venture between JLR and Chery Automobiles of China. Cumulative wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover for the fiscal were 600,806 vehicles.

Of the 71,609 global wholesales, 20,492 were Jaguars and 51,117 Rovers. Jaguar cumulative sales till March for FY17 were 178,751 vehicles, while the figure for Land Rover was 422,055.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in March 2017 dropped by 6% at 42,596 units, compared to March 2016. Cumulative commercial vehicles wholesales for the fiscal were 397,259 numbers, 1% up over the 2015-16 fiscal.