A clean car is like a second home: Follow these 5 easy tips to maintain car hygiene

If you own a car then you know that your car often feels like a second home. We end up spending a lot of time in cars, either travelling or stuck in traffic jams. If you spend so much time in your car, you would certainly not want it to stink, and you wouldn’t want food and coffee stains all over it. Here are a few easy pointers that you need to follow if you want your car to be welcoming.

Keeping your car squeaky clean

1) Avoid eating crumbly or messy food which can easily spill over in the car. This will ensure that your car stays clean. It will also reduce the possibility of attracting insects such as ants in the car.

2) Because of our hectic lifestyles, some of us can’t help but eat inside the car while heading towards the office. Opt for a small food tray that you can keep inside the car. The tray will help to keep the food in one place.

3) It is a good idea to place cup holders in the car to avoid any kind of spillage. You can attach the cup holder near the air conditioner or near the arm rest.

4) Always keep a trash or paper bag ready in your car. You can use it for disposing off the trash from the car. It also comes in handy for those who suffer from travel sickness and are at times prone to vomiting while travelling.

5) A small vacuum cleaner for your car is extremely handy. You can put your vacuum cleaner in the trunk. This can allow you to quickly clean the dashboard, seats and carpets of your car anywhere, anytime.

For fresh air

This goes without saying that you need air fresheners in your car to deal with bad odour. You also need to know how the air conditioning system works in your car. The air conditioning system in car has two modes: outside air and inside air. Most of us opt for inside air. The inside air mode re-circulates the air that is already in the car. It keeps the car cool. However, the downside is that we breathe re-circulated air, which is already devoid of oxygen and is full of moisture. This is the reason that we tend to feel groggy after a while and our windows fog up. The ideal way to deal with this is that you alternate between outside air mode and inside air mode at intervals of an hour. Using outside air for too long, means that apart from getting fresh air from outside, you also draw in the smog inside your car.