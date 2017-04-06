Audi launches most-affordable luxury sedan A3 facelift at Rs 30.5 lakh

Audi India on Thursday launched facelift of its most-affordable executive sedan, the A3, in two variants starting at Rs 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The baby sedan from Audi is based on the A3 hatchback, which it has been selling overseas for over 20 years now. The A3 sedan was first launched globally in the year 2012 and came to India in 2014. The facelift launched on Thursday was globally unveiled in April last year and has made it to the Indian shore within just a year.

Posing on the first page of Audi’s sedan portfolio, the A3 is packed with power, style and comfort in just the right proportions. A3’s styling has been kept simple: the Audi hexagonal grille with a chrome outline lifts the face and a straight side-profile line runs right from LED headlamps to the tail-lamp. What adds character to the A3 are the beefed-up wheel-arches and a small spoiler on the boot lid that emotes just adequate aggression for a sporty luxury sedan.

Inside, the vehicle remains mostly similar with the 7-inch pop-up infotainment system and AC vents in the shape of a jet-turbine.

Under the hood, Audi has retained both the engines:

Engine 1,968cc, 35TDI diesel 1,395cc, 35TFSI petrol Power in hp (PS) 139 (140) @ 3500-4000 rpm 150 (152) Torque in Nm 320 @ 1750-3000rpm 250 Gearbox 6-speed S-tronic 7-speed S-tronic Price in Rs (Ex-showroom Delhi) 32.30 lakh 30.50 lakh

The Audi A3 can be stacked against the Mercedes CLA, which starts at around Rs 31 lakh.

Celebrating its 10 years in India, Audi showcased some of its erstwhile legendary cars at the launch venue. One of them which stood out was the Audi 100, which former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri was presented by the company at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Shastri was also present at the launch to talk about his experience of the Audi.