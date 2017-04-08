Bajaj V15 vs Hero Achiever 150: Who’s superior in clash of the commuters

Every bike is designed with a specific purpose in mind: touring motorcycles are supposed to ferry riders over long distances in relative comfort, superbikes prioritise speed and handling over all else, and so on. So, every motorcycle should be evaluated based on how well it serves its target audience.

The same holds true for commuter motorcycles, which account for most bikes sold in the country. Here’s a shootout between two of the newest, most competitively priced 150 cc work horses around – the Hero Achiever 150 and the Bajaj V15.

The Achiever 150 looks so simple, you will be one of those lost in the sea of thousands. (AutocarIndia)

Before we actually pit them against each other, let’s try to understand what makes a perfect premium commuter. Commuters, we can all agree, are predominantly urban vehicles meant for city riding. As such, they need to be relatively comfortable, capable of dealing with potholed roads, neutral from a riding position perspective, fuel efficient, affordable to own and run, and easy to navigate through urban sprawl. Desirability used to take a back seat in the past as well, but that trend is reversing today.

Starting with the Achiever 150, it looks like a true-blue commuter. It’s well-designed, but it will not stand out in a sea of commuter motorcycles. The V15, on the other hand, is a whole different story.

The looks of Bajaj V15 makes it stand out, even at a traffic signal (AutocarIndia)

The V15 looks premium. There is a distinct novelty to its design – a freshness that was much needed in this segment. Particular points of attraction are the café-racer-like rear seat cover, the LED tail-light and the muscle lines on the tank. Plus, there is the bike’s connection with INS Vikrant, the decommissioned Majestic-class aircraft carrier of the Indian Navy. Every V15 purportedly uses a bit of the INS Vikrant’s metal in its making, which is one of its greatest selling points. On the whole, the V15 is a very desirable-looking motorcycle and will definitely stand out in the very sea of commuters that the Achiever 150 might get lost in.

The Achiever 150 and the V15 are both powered by single-cylinder, air-cooled engines. The Achiever 150’s mill is a 149.1cc unit that produces 13.6hp and 12.8Nm, whereas the V15’s 149.5cc unit produces a maximum of 12hp and 12.7Nm.

The engines of both the commuters are of equal displacement, the power varies. (AutocarIndia)

The Achiever has the commuter feel nailed from the moment you get into the saddle. The riding position is very upright, which will prove comfortable even for extended city commutes. You are greeted by vibrations at idle. Slot into first using the light clutch and, as you set off, some things become immediately obvious. The engine has adequate pulling power, but it’s not very refined, and is certainly not happy to be revved too much. The gearing compels you to upshift very quickly as you build speed. I was in fifth gear by the time I hit 50kph, with the tacho needle indicating revs at about 4,000rpm. This, as I soon discovered, was the sweet spot; rev it beyond and the engine feels strained and vibrations soar. Highway cruising, thus, is not a great option. However, what’s nice is that you don’t need to downshift much, even as the speeds drop.

Bajaj claims that it has prioritised torque delivery in the V15 by increasing the engine’s stroke. While it definitely does feel torquey, it is slower than the Achiever in a head-to-head acceleration test. But the manner of power delivery is more enjoyable in the V15; it is more linear and the engine will rev more freely and smoothly. The V15 feels more comfortable at high revs, allowing you to upshift later than you would on the Achiever. However, vibrations in the V15 are even more pronounced at idle than in the Achiever and continue to filter through the handlebars, fuel tank and foot pegs during your ride.

Both the consoles are asymmetrical. (AutocarIndia)

In terms of riding position, the seating of the V15 is slightly cruiser-like, with wide handlebars, a low-set wide seat and forward-set foot pegs. It is comfortable for both urban as well as highway riding.

Being commuters, both bikes have a soft ride. The Achiever’s is the softer of the two. It is superbly absorbent at low speeds, but bouncy when you up the pace. The relatively firmer suspension of the V15 was more to my liking – soft enough to tackle bumps, lumps and crests well, but also firm enough to do away with any lollop on highways and open roads. In terms of handling, both bikes are easy to navigate in traffic; the V15 was a little more adept at taking corners though

The V15 delivers a better city fuel efficiency at 56kpl compared to the Achiever’s 50kpl. (AutocarIndia)

As mentioned before, fuel efficiency is a big talking point for commuter motorcycles. Both bikes get 13-litre fuel tanks, though the Achiever’s reserve at 1.8 litres is slightly more than the V15’s 1.7 litres. The Achiever 150 gets Hero’s i3S (Idle Start-stop System) technology to improve fuel economy – with i3S switched on, the bike automatically kills the engine after five seconds of idling. Pull in the clutch and it comes back to life again.

In the real world, however, the V15 delivers a better city fuel efficiency at 56kpl, compared to the Achiever’s 50kpl.

In terms of equipment, the Achiever comes out on top: it gets a side-stand indicator, tachometer and i3S. The only novelty the V15 enjoys is the LED tail-lamp. However, the quality of the switchgear feels better on the Bajaj. Both bikes get the Automatic Headlamp On (AHO) feature, though the Bajaj has the brighter headlight of the two.

The V15 looks better and rules over the Achiever 150 in terms of performance too. (AutocarIndia)

On the whole, the Achiever 150 is the faster bike here, and also gets more features. But that is where its supremacy ends. On all other fronts, the V15 comes out on top. It is smoother, more comfortable, and offers better riding and handling. More importantly, it is desirable, which is not something you could say for most bikes in this segment. It looks and feels a lot more premium than its price tag suggests. The V15 not only meets the requirement of a commuter, it goes beyond them to make the rider feel a little special. Hence, it’s the V15 that takes the cake in this shootout.

(In arrangement of AutocarIndia)